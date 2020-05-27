MENU

UTI Students Receive CARES Funding

May 27, 2020
money

May 27, 2020—The Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has begun distributing $17.6 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) from the CARES Act stimulus grants to more than 10,000 students training, according to a press release.

According to the release, the cash grants will help students impacted by the pandemic with expenses such as food, housing, child care, transportation and technology. UTI is allocating grants based on need consistent with guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Education.

During the pandemic, UTI has transitioned its on-campus education model to a blended learning format that couples online, instructor-delivered lectures, and demonstrations with hands-on labs that meet CDC, state and local guidelines for health, safety, and social distancing.

