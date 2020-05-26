MENU

GM Developing Next-Gen Self-Driving System

May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020—General Motors is developing a next generation self-driving system which is internally referred to as Ultra Cruise, reported CNBCThe new system would not be fully autonomous.

The next-generation system has the capability to operate on city streets and has other highway enhancements such as lane changing and operating on exit ramps.

GM launched Super Cruise in 2017, two years after Tesla debuted Autopilot.

According to the report, unlike Autopilot, Super Cruise is limited to more than 200,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada that have been mapped with high-definition liDAR technology to assist the on-board system of cameras, radars and sensors. It also uses facial recognition to identify whether the driver is paying attention so there’s no need for drivers to touch the steering wheel while the system is operating.

