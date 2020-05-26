Coronavirus Safety Features Could be Coming to Cars

MENU

May 26, 2020
No Comments
May 26, 2020—To address customer concerns about the coronavirus, carmakers are investigating ways to "virus-proof" their cars, reported USA Today.

Some ideas include blasting cars with ultraviolet light. A Michigan tech company has begun making UVC lights to sterilize the inside of ambulances, police cars and other emergency vehicles. While this light can't be used while people are in the car, short bursts of it when the car is empty could work.

The UV lights can be integrated into headliners or existing lighting systems.

For car design, the COVID-19 virus will prompt more focus on air filtration and possible segregated climate zones in the cockpit, according to the report.

Other companies are looking into fogging systems that spray hydrogen peroxide or another disinfectant into the cabin.

 

