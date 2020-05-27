WIN Adds New Board Members, Director
May 27, 2020—The Women's Industry Network on Wednesday announced the appointment of two new members to its executive committee, and a new member to its board of directors.
The WIN board oversees the organization's missions of promoting women in the collision repair industry and to create a wide network of women across the country and provide educational tools for young professionals. New additions to the board include:
- As Secretary - Liz Stein, VP of Industry Relations, Assured Performance
- As Administrative Vice Chair - Tanya Sweetland, Strategic Advisor, Map Investco.
- As Board Director - Crystal Leigh Ellison, CD Dents Inc.
Continuing their term as WIN officers are:
- Board Chair - Cheryl Boswell, DCR Systems
- Vice Chair - Jenny Anderson, Entegral Powered by Enterprise
- Treasurer - Kathy Coffey, AkzoNobel
- Continuing to serve on the 2020 – 2021 Board are:
- Trista Anger, BASF Corporation
- Kimberly Frasher, Axiom Accident & Hail Repair
- Susie Frausto, Boyd Group/Gerber
- Yen Hoang, UYL Color Supply
- Jennifer Hubbard, CCC
- Denise Kingstrom, BASF Corporation
- Laura Kottschade, Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass
- Kathy Mello, TGIF Body Shop, Inc.
- Debbie Menz, Axalta Coatings Systems
Rotating off the Board are Michelle Sullivan, AkzoNobel; Louisa Martone, Sherwin-Williams Automotive; and Marie Peevy, Automotive Training
Coordinators.
“We are pleased by the vast experience and industry successes Liz, Tanya and Crystal bring to the leadership of WIN,” said Cheryl Boswell, WIN Chair.