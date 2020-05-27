MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News

WIN Adds New Board Members, Director

May 27, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry cars WIN

May 27, 2020—The Women's Industry Network on Wednesday announced the appointment of two new members to its executive committee, and a new member to its board of directors.

The WIN board oversees the organization's missions of promoting women in the collision repair industry and to create a wide network of women across the country and provide educational tools for young professionals. New additions to the board include:

  • As Secretary - Liz Stein, VP of Industry Relations, Assured Performance
  • As Administrative Vice Chair - Tanya Sweetland, Strategic Advisor, Map Investco.
  • As Board Director - Crystal Leigh Ellison, CD Dents Inc.

Continuing their term as WIN officers are:

  • Board Chair - Cheryl Boswell, DCR Systems
  • Vice Chair - Jenny Anderson, Entegral Powered by Enterprise
  • Treasurer - Kathy Coffey, AkzoNobel
  • Continuing to serve on the 2020 – 2021 Board are:
  • Trista Anger, BASF Corporation
  • Kimberly Frasher, Axiom Accident & Hail Repair
  • Susie Frausto, Boyd Group/Gerber
  • Yen Hoang, UYL Color Supply
  • Jennifer Hubbard, CCC
  • Denise Kingstrom, BASF Corporation
  • Laura Kottschade, Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body &amp; Glass
  • Kathy Mello, TGIF Body Shop, Inc.
  • Debbie Menz, Axalta Coatings Systems

Rotating off the Board are Michelle Sullivan, AkzoNobel; Louisa Martone, Sherwin-Williams Automotive; and Marie Peevy, Automotive Training
Coordinators.

“We are pleased by the vast experience and industry successes Liz, Tanya and Crystal bring to the leadership of WIN,” said Cheryl Boswell, WIN Chair.

Related Articles

FenderBender Adds New Advisory Board Members

WIN Calls for Board of Directors Applicants

You must login or register in order to post a comment.