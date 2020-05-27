CIECA Seeks New Technical Project Coordinator

May 28, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) is reaching out to all industry segments to find someone to fill the role of technical project coordinator. The new hire would work remotely, according to a CIECA press release.

Because the organization's current technical project coordinator is retiring, CIECA is looking to hire someone immediately. The successful applicant would work as an independent contractor and be responsible for managing projects across all business segments.

A full job description is available by clicking here. And, further information can be gleaned by emailing projects@cieca.com.