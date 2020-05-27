RDA to Host Webinar on Shop Recovery Strategies

May 27, 2020—The Refinish Distributors Alliance is scheduled to host a webinar on June 10, at 2 p.m. ET focused on helping body shops bounce back from crisis situations. RDA/IMPACT is a national group of refinish distributors dedicated to providing services and products to collision repair shops and represents a cross-section of most major refinish brands.

The online event will be presented by Ryan Taylor, the CEO and founder of Body Shop Booster. The webinar will touch on tips such as:

How to market your business in the current, evolving business environment.

How to adapt to new business behaviors.

How you can maximize current opportunities, and more.

To register for the online event, click here. Also, those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT are encouraged to contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. directly, at 731-217-9081 or via email at robertemckenzie@me.com.