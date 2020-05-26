MENU

AASP-MN Awards Scholarships

May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announces scholarship awards totaling $19,500 to help automotive service and collision repair students in the 2020-2021 school year, according to a release from AASP-MN. 

The scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 and $1,500, were made possible through a fundraising drive within the AASP-MN membership and donations from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee and the Bill Smith Fund. 

The recipients are: 

  • Austin Allison, South Central College, North Mankato – Auto Body Collision Repair 
  • Carter Brandes, South Central College, North Mankato – Auto Body Collision Repair 
  • Carisa Camarillo, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Auto Body Collision Repair 
  • Clifton Draghine II, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Dylan Draxten, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Holly Isdahl, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Auto Body Collision Repair 
  • Makaila Kewatt, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Auto Body Collision Repair 
  • Madyan Khidir, MN State Community & Technical College, Moorhead – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Luis Mendoza Martinez, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Khoa Luc Nguyen, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Reed Patterson, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Logan Peterson, Ridgewater College, Willmar – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Matthew Pipes, South Central College, North Mankato – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Mitchell Robertson, South Central College, North Mankato – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Kaleb Vanhavermaet, Ridgewater College, Willmar – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Holden Whiting, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Automotive Service Technology 
  • Sean Wood, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Automotive Service Technology 

