AASP-MN Awards Scholarships
May 26, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announces scholarship awards totaling $19,500 to help automotive service and collision repair students in the 2020-2021 school year, according to a release from AASP-MN.
The scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 and $1,500, were made possible through a fundraising drive within the AASP-MN membership and donations from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee and the Bill Smith Fund.
The recipients are:
- Austin Allison, South Central College, North Mankato – Auto Body Collision Repair
- Carter Brandes, South Central College, North Mankato – Auto Body Collision Repair
- Carisa Camarillo, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Auto Body Collision Repair
- Clifton Draghine II, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Automotive Service Technology
- Dylan Draxten, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Automotive Service Technology
- Holly Isdahl, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Auto Body Collision Repair
- Makaila Kewatt, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Auto Body Collision Repair
- Madyan Khidir, MN State Community & Technical College, Moorhead – Automotive Service Technology
- Luis Mendoza Martinez, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Automotive Service Technology
- Khoa Luc Nguyen, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Automotive Service Technology
- Reed Patterson, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology
- Logan Peterson, Ridgewater College, Willmar – Automotive Service Technology
- Matthew Pipes, South Central College, North Mankato – Automotive Service Technology
- Mitchell Robertson, South Central College, North Mankato – Automotive Service Technology
- Kaleb Vanhavermaet, Ridgewater College, Willmar – Automotive Service Technology
- Holden Whiting, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Automotive Service Technology
- Sean Wood, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Automotive Service Technology