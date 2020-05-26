AASP-MN Awards Scholarships

May 26, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announces scholarship awards totaling $19,500 to help automotive service and collision repair students in the 2020-2021 school year, according to a release from AASP-MN.

The scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 and $1,500, were made possible through a fundraising drive within the AASP-MN membership and donations from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee and the Bill Smith Fund.

The recipients are: