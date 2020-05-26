MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News

Hertz Pledges to Carry on, Despite Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

May 26, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS America auto Auto Industry Bankruptcy Canada cars Chapter 11 Hertz

May 26, 2020—On Friday, Hertz Global Holdings noted in a company press release its plans to strengthen its capital structure following the both the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's recent voluntary filing for Chapter 11 reorganization.

Namely, Hertz noted that it currently has $1 billion in cash on hand to support continuing operations.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced that it and its North American subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The press release noted that the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand was sudden, "causing an abrupt decline in the company's revenue and future bookings. Hertz took immediate actions to prioritize the health and safety of employees and customers, eliminate all non-essential spending, and preserve liquidity.

"However, uncertainty remains as to when revenue will return and when the used-car market will full re-open for sales, which necessitated [Friday's] action."

The rental car company noted that its principal international regions including Europe, Australia and New Zealand were not included in the Chapter 11 proceedings, as well as its franchised locations which are not owned by the company.

"Hertz has over a century of industry leadership and we entered 2020 with strong revenue and earnings momentum," said Hertz President and CEO Paul Stone. "With the severity of the COVID-19 impact on our business, and the uncertainty of when travel and the economy will rebound, we need to take further steps to weather a potentially prolonged recovery. Today's action will protect the value of our business, allow us to continue our operations and ... better position us for the future. ..."

Related Articles

Report: Hertz on Verge of Bankruptcy

Analysts: Possible Hertz Bankruptcy Would Impact Industry

Despite Layoffs, Uber to Resume Local Autonomous Testing

You must login or register in order to post a comment.