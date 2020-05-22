MENU

News

Auto Sales Changes Illustrate Consumers' Changing Demands 

May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020—The coronavirus crisis has forever altered auto retail in multiple ways, according to experts noted in a CNBC report. 

Dealers and automakers are investing millions in new digital sales tools, as consumers are showing they demand more online services. This makes for a more flexible purchasing process that doesn't have to be conducted during traditional business hours. 

"For digital, this whole disruptive period with corona is an inflection point from which there's no turning back," said Mike Jackson, the CEO of AutoNation, the country's largest auto retailer. 

What that means, the report noted, is that consumers want to be able to choose how much of their process they conduct online, such as scheduling the delivery of a vehicle. 

