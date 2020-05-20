MENU

News

Nvidia to Enter Driver-Assistance Market

May 20, 2020
No Comments
May 21, 2020—Nvidia, whose semiconductors power data centers, autonomous cars and robots, is entering the market for driver-assistance technology, reported Reuters.

The "robo-taxis" market that Nvidia was working in, are years away from mass adoption while driver-assistance features are available on high-end vehicles. The shift in strategy is aimed at meeting the existing needs of automakers that struggle with maintaining two systems - one for the driver assistance available today, and one for more advanced self-driving technology for the future, according to the report.

The Nvidia system would allow automakers to use one system for both driver-assistance features and more advanced self-driving technology. 

 

