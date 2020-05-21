MENU

OEMs to Resume Mexican Production

May 21, 2020
May 21, 2020—OEMs and suppliers could resume Mexican production soon if safety protocols surrounding COVID-19 are implemented, reported CNBC.

A notice from the Mexican government said production would not start until June 1 in order to provide time to start safety protocols. If companies are found to be putting their workers' health at risk, operations will be shut down. The safety protocols are similar to what's being used in the U.S.

The auto industry relies heavily on Mexico for parts and vehicle production. Vehicles imported to the U.S. from Mexico include pickup trucks by General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota as well as luxury vehicles from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

 

