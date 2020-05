May 21, 2020—AAA is not going to try to analyze Memorial Day travel due to the coronavirus, reported WTAE.

AAA predicts travel to be low this year. So far, the worst Memorial Day tourism weekend was in 2009, the last year of the last decade's recession. Only 31 million people were traveling. In 2019, 43 million people hit the roads over the holiday weekend.

AAA does predict travel to increase in the late summer, according to the report.