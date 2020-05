May 21, 2020—Ford closed and then reopened its Chicago Assembly plant twice in less than 24 hours after two workers tested positive for COVID-19, reported CNBC.

The automaker also shut down its Dearborn Truck plant in Michigan on Wednesday after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Ford said the employees did not contract the disease while at work.