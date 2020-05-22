Lead by Displaying Resiliency

May 21, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Powerful Ways to Support Your Employees During Chaotic Times (and Improve Your Leadership) — Inc.

Here's what four leaders with resilient teams had to say about prevailing through a crisis.

What Businesses Can Do to Support Employees with Kids During a Crisis — Entrepreneur

Businesses need to be conscious of the multiple responsibilities that working parents hold during the average workday. Here's how.

What Family Businesses Can Learn from the Military — Harvard Business Review

How to lead through turbulent times, taking a cue from our nation's armed forces.