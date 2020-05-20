Bolt On Debuts Text-to-Pay, Financing Features

May 20, 2020—Bolt On has launched SecondGear, with the addition of a text-to-pay option and more financing capabilities to the new platform, according to a press release. The new product release was designed to aid auto repair facilities, including collision repair shops.

According to the release, the company's upgraded text-to-pay platform, Bolt On Pay, is an enhancement and rebranding of the company's Quick Charge Pro program. The company has also partnered with EasyPay Finance to provide repair shops flexible payment options to customers through SecondGear and Bolt On Pay. SecondGear and Bolt On Pay are available at no additional up-front monthly subscription cost to current NextGear and Pro Pack users.

In follow-up correspondence with FenderBender, Bolt On executive Tim Cifelli reiterated that the new offering could help body shops as well as mechanical facilities. Any shop in any sector of the automotive industry can now use the Bolt On offering, because it doesn't need to be integrated with any third-party shop management software, which wasn't the case before NextGear was introduced.

"Now, with NextGear, every shop owner - including the collision repair sector - regardless of the shop management software they utilize, can now access our two-way texting, photo sharing, appointment setting and even text to pay tools," Cifelli said. "We're excited to expand the opportunity to improve customer communications and trust and ultimately the bottom line revenue for the collision repair industry."

SecondGear is a refinement of NextGear. Either option provides shops with the capability to send digital vehicle inspection reports to customers from any web-enabled device, with elements like saved technicians' notes. That means that, as techs get deeper into a job, they can send photos of underlying damage, for example, that might have been missed previously.