All US States at Least Partially Reopened

May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020—All 50 states have officially at least partially reopened for business, easing coronavirus-related restrictions even though many states do not meet the federal benchmark, per The Washington Post.

According to the report, leading public health experts are warning that a new surge of infections could be upon us as the U.S. death toll has surpassed 90,000. White House officials continue to defend reopening the country and predict a swift economic recovery.

Even with some loosened restrictions, stay-at-home orders are still in effect until at least the end of the month in Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and Delaware, with Connecticut and Kentucky set to end the order this week, according to the New York Times.

