Report: Employers Passing on Immunity Testing

May 20, 2020—U.S. employers are shying away from testing workers for immunity to the coronavirus and instead are looking toward temperature checks, face masks and social distancing as workplaces reopen, according to a report by Insurance Journal.

Interest in antibody tests from employers has fallen in recent weeks as reports have suggested that it is too early to conclude that antibodies to the new coronavirus translate into immunity.

Some employers have raised concerns over their liability if they administer and interpret the tests, according to the report. Collective Health, a healthcare technology company that has built back-to-work strategies for large companies, is advising employers to use diagnostic tests, not antibody tests.