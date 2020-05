May 20, 2020—A CARSTAR facility, CARSTAR First Choice Auto Body, recently opened in Los Angeles, Calif., according to a press release.

This is the first CARSTAR location for owner Edwin Khoshabeh. Joining CARSTAR gives Khoshabeh access to the company's learning portal, CARSTAR University, and connects the shop with other industry resources.

CARSTAR First Choice Auto Body is a 6,500 square-foot facility. The body shop is an I-CAR Gold certified facility.