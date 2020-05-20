Enterprise Report Shows Increases in LOR

May 20, 2020—Enterprise released the U.S. length of rental (LOR) report for April 2020 which notes the impacts of COVID-19.

Compared to April 2019, LOR increased nationally by 2.1 days. Large states like New York, California and Texas saw increases of 2.9, 2.9 and 2.5 days respectively. Non-drivable repairs increased by 2.8 days and total-loss repairs increase 2.4 days.

Greg Horn from Parts Trader shared with Enterprise that their April 2020 versus April 2019 data reflected the number of parts per repair job was within 0.9 parts per vehicle, lending credence to the conclusion that, despite a roughly 50 percent decrease in collision claim volume, there was little change in the type of damage being estimated.

Factors impacting the increase in LOR include collision repair facility closures and quarantine orders.