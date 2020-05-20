Motor Vehicle Fatality Rates Rising
May 20, 2020—Data from the National Safety Council indicate a year-over-year 14 percent jump in fatality rates per miles driven in March, according to a press release. The actual number of miles driven dropped 18.6 percent compared to the same time period last year.
The following states have experienced increases in the number of roadway deaths:
- Connecticut (42 percent)
- Louisiana (23 percent)
- New York (17 percent)
- Arkansas (16 percent)
- Illinois (11 percent)
- Nevada, North Carolina (10 percent)
- Oklahoma (9 percent)
- California (8 percent)
- Tennessee, Texas (6 percent)