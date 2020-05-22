Grow Your Business

May 22, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

How Change Offers New Opportunity for Buying a Business, During and After COVID-19 – Inc

The federal government's response to keep Main Street afloat during difficult times also delivers discounted acquisition rates for new or expanding entrepreneurs.

Use These 3 Strategies to Embrace the Power of Hope and Eliminate Your Fear – Entrepreneur

Fear is a natural response. Most of us would prefer to control our response, minimize the fear and come out of this trial better than before.

This crisis is a chance at diversity and inclusion progress. Here's how to keep your workplace moving forward – Fast Company

Amid disruption, almost quietly, we’ve laid the groundwork for what could be some of the greatest advancements we have ever seen for diversity. Pinpoint emerging areas for progress and changing behaviors, which can equate to lasting change.