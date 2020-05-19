MENU

News

I-CAR Opens Nominations for Industry Awards

May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020—I-CAR has opened nominations for two industry awards. Nominations are now open for the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award, according to a press release.

The Russ Verona Memorial Award is presented to a select collision repair business that has held the I-CAR Gold Class designation for at least five consecutive years. The award honors businesses that actively promote the Gold Class designation and training and that reinforce the positive image of the collision repair industry.

The Jeff Silver Award is presented to a select individual who has held the I-CAR Platinum designation for at least five years. The honoree actively promotes the Platinum designation and training and works to bolster the collision repair industry’s positive image.

Nomination forms can be found here

