MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News COVID-19

SBA Provides Applications for PPP Loan Forgiveness

May 19, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS application auto Auto Industry cars lenders loan forgiveness loan forgiveness application Paycheck Protection Program PPP Small Business Administration

May 19, 2020—The loan forgiveness application for the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program has been posted to the Small Business Administration website, reported Fast Company.

The application is 11 pages long and according to the report, is somewhat complicated. 

Borrowers must complete the application and submit it to their lenders; some lenders may have online versions of the application. The application asks recipients of loans of more than $2 million to identify themselves, indicating that audits might be in the future for those borrowers.

 

Related Articles

Consultant: PPP Loan Forgiveness Not Guaranteed

Consultants to Address PPP Loan Forgiveness in Webinar

PayPal Allowed to Issue PPP Loans

You must login or register in order to post a comment.