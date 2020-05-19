SBA Provides Applications for PPP Loan Forgiveness

May 19, 2020—The loan forgiveness application for the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program has been posted to the Small Business Administration website, reported Fast Company.

The application is 11 pages long and according to the report, is somewhat complicated.

Borrowers must complete the application and submit it to their lenders; some lenders may have online versions of the application. The application asks recipients of loans of more than $2 million to identify themselves, indicating that audits might be in the future for those borrowers.