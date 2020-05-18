Auto Industry Goes Back to Work

May 18, 2020—U.S. automakers are reopening their doors after being shut down for two months, as noted in this report by Reuters.

According to the report, General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler all have been preparing for weeks to reopen North American factories. The reopening of these vehicle plants will be a test as to whether workers can return to factories in large numbers without a resurgence of infections. General Motors, for example, is reopening a number of plants on one shift, including 1,600 hourly workers making pickup trucks in Flint, Mich., and 1,600 workers manufacturing pickups in Fort Wayne, Ind., according to the report.

The companies have safety measures in place to protect workers, including deep cleaning of factories, providing face masks and shields, and using temperature monitors for those entering the plant.