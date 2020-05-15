Conklin Cars Donates Hybrid Car to Technical School

May 15, 2020—Conklin Cars donated cars to Salina Area Technical College (SATC) including a hybrid vehicle, reported Salina Journal. This is the first hybrid among the college's vehicles.

The program has included classes on hybrid vehicles for several years, but finding some for students to get hands-on experience with has meant asking around and borrowing them as needed, according to the report.

This is the second car donation this year. In January, SATC received a 2015 Ford Focus SE from Long McArthur and Ford.