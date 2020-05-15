Fullbay Gives Back to Heavy-Duty Segment

May 15, 2020—Fullbay, shop management software for heavy-duty repair shops, has launched an initiative to give back to the community called Fullbay Cares.

The program will provide assistance via charitable donations, educational resources, employee volunteering and more. To kick-off the program, there will be a month-long contribution to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Throughout May, every time a U.S.-based shop signs up with Fullbay, Fullbay Cares will make a donation to Feeding America; for each Canadian-based shop that signs up, they will contribute to Food Banks Canada.

Interstate Billing Service, American Diesel Training Center, and Find a Wrench have also partnered with Fullbay Cares.