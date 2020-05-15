CSN Appoints New President and CEO

MENU

May 15, 2020
CSN Collision Centres Ryan Bruno

May 15, 2020—Ryan Bruno has been appointed as president and CEO of CSN Collision Centres, according to a press release.

Bruno joined the company two years ago as chief financial officer. He has a background in financial analysis, economic analysis and business strategy.

CSN has added collision centers to its network during the pandemic. The company's primary focus will be its commitment to existing licensees as it continues to grow. Founded in 2002, CSN has become a top in collision repairer in Canada.

