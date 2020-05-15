Consultants to Address PPP Loan Forgiveness in Webinar

May 15, 2020—Collision repair industry consultants will be addressing PPP loan forgiveness requirements and the IRS plan to tax the loan in a webinar on May 20.

Kent Carlson, founder of Ad Meliora Consulting, and David McCreight, president of Collision Resources, will be addressing what's known about these topics in the 45-minute webinar.

They will also cover what shops need to be doing to improve their business during this time. The webinar will take place at 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 20. Visit www.CollisionResourcesInc.com to register.