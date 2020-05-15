MENU

News

Consultants to Address PPP Loan Forgiveness in Webinar

May 15, 2020
No Comments
May 15, 2020—Collision repair industry consultants will be addressing PPP loan forgiveness requirements and the IRS plan to tax the loan in a webinar on May 20.

Kent Carlson, founder of Ad Meliora Consulting, and David McCreight, president of Collision Resources, will be addressing what's known about these topics in the 45-minute webinar.

They will also cover what shops need to be doing to improve their business during this time. The webinar will take place at 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 20. Visit www.CollisionResourcesInc.com to register.

