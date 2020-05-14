MENU

Guild21 to Host Webinar on Touch-Less Economy

May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020—Guild21 is hosting a webinar today on how a shop can prepare a touch-less economy.

The webinar features Daniel Williams, principal with Pariveda Solutions. He helps companies solve technically complex and strategic problems across multiple industries and domains. 

While consulting for Toyota in his career, he managed strategic initiatives in digital marketing, retail, and finance. Williams proposed and led the first disaster recovery implementation for Toyota’s Dealer Information System on Amazon Web Services (AWS), realizing 99.999 percent uptime and minimizing interruption to business-critical consumer lead generation.

The webinar takes place at 11 a.m. PT. 

