Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator Recalled for Software Error

May 14, 2020—Ford is recalling certain 2020 Expeditions and 2020 Lincoln Navigators because they are equipped with nonfunctioning pre-collision assist features, according to Consumer Reports.

A driver may not receive warning that the forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems are not working. This problem only affects models equipped with the standard camera-only pre-collision assist system.

About 25,081 vehicles are recalled. The recall is expected to start May 25.