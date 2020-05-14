MENU

News

Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator Recalled for Software Error

May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020—Ford is recalling certain 2020 Expeditions and 2020 Lincoln Navigators because they are equipped with nonfunctioning pre-collision assist features, according to Consumer Reports.

A driver may not receive warning that the forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems are not working. This problem only affects models equipped with the standard camera-only pre-collision assist system.

About 25,081 vehicles are recalled. The recall is expected to start May 25.

 

