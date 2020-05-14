This Week in Leadership Tactics

May 14, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Three Reasons Employees Aren't Sharing Problems With You — Inc.

No news isn't always good news. Here are a few reasons why your employees are afraid to open up to you.

Why Progressive Leaders Focus On Playing the Long-Game— Entrepreneur

Consider a two-pronged approach for combating crisis mode. Why swinging into this crisis mode clouds our vision.

Lead Your Team Into a Post-Pandemic World — Harvard Business Review

How companies are and could be addressing workers’ needs in each phase of the reopening process.