MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

Podcasts Multimedia

From the Editors: The Mindset Every Leader Needs to Adopt

May 13, 2020
Anna Zeck and Bryce Evans
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry business cars COVID-19 leadership opportunities

Anyone else tired of talking about COVID-19? So are we. In this month's From the Editors, Bryce and Anna stop talking about the problems this pandemic has presented, and instead talk about the opportunity. Regardless of how this has impacted you or what you think of it, the only real option is to find solutions and the best path forward. Bad situations show people's true colors, and this can be a real launching pad for your business. Either way, we’re moving forward with a different landscape and you can choose to have it be a burden or you can use it as an opportunity for change and evolution.

 

 


Spotify
 


Google Podcasts
 


iHeartRadio
 

Anna zeck headshot

Anna Zeck is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, where she oversees content creation for FenderBender, NOLN and Ratchet+Wrench magazines.

Bryce evans headshot

Bryce Evans is the vice president of content at 10 Missions Media, overseeing an award-winning team that produces FenderBender, Ratchet+Wrench and NOLN.

Recent Articles by Anna Zeck

How I Did It: Working With Your Family

WEBINAR: Marketing During the COVID-19 Crisis

Related Articles

From The Editors: The Hiring Tips You Need to Know

From the Editors: How to Regain Energy as a Leader

From the Editors: COVID-19 Survival Tips

You must login or register in order to post a comment.