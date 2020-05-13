From the Editors: The Mindset Every Leader Needs to Adopt

Anyone else tired of talking about COVID-19? So are we. In this month's From the Editors, Bryce and Anna stop talking about the problems this pandemic has presented, and instead talk about the opportunity. Regardless of how this has impacted you or what you think of it, the only real option is to find solutions and the best path forward. Bad situations show people's true colors, and this can be a real launching pad for your business. Either way, we’re moving forward with a different landscape and you can choose to have it be a burden or you can use it as an opportunity for change and evolution.