Consultant: PPP Loan Forgiveness Not Guaranteed

May 13, 2020—Brad Mewes, founder of COVID19loans.org and an industry consultant, says PPP loan forgiveness is not automatic, according to an email newsletter.

The California-based consultant says that businesses might have to pay back the loan. The loan is not automatically forgiven if used for payroll.

Factors complicating the loan, Mewes said, include:

You have 10 weeks of payroll but you have to spend it in 8 weeks

There are going to be requirements for documentation

If you're not spending the money fast enough, it will not be forgiven

And, you're currently competing with $50,000 a year unemployment if you want to hire people back.