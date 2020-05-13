MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News COVID-19

Consultant: PPP Loan Forgiveness Not Guaranteed

May 13, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS automatically forgiven Brad Mewes business loans coronavirus loans COVID-19 PPP loan unemployment

May 13, 2020—Brad Mewes, founder of COVID19loans.org and an industry consultant, says PPP loan forgiveness is not automatic, according to an email newsletter.

The California-based consultant says that businesses might have to pay back the loan. The loan is not automatically forgiven if used for payroll.

Factors complicating the loan, Mewes said, include:

  • You have 10 weeks of payroll but you have to spend it in 8 weeks
  • There are going to be requirements for documentation
  • If you're not spending the money fast enough, it will not be forgiven

And, you're currently competing with $50,000 a year unemployment if you want to hire people back.

Related Articles

PayPal Allowed to Issue PPP Loans

Calif. Consultant Offers COVID-19 Loan Guidance to Shop Owners

UPDATE: Analyzing Current PPP, EIDL Funding

You must login or register in order to post a comment.