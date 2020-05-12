SEMA, AAPEX Still On

May 12, 2020—Media registration for the SEMA Show and AAPEX 2020 is now open, signaling that the shows are still set to take place as scheduled in early November, according to an email sent out by the organizations.

SEMA and AAPEX released an announcement in mid-April that the shows will still be moving forward as scheduled in Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic. As of right now, the SEMA Show will still be held at the Las Vegas Convention from November 3-6, and AAPEX will still be held at the Sands Expo November 3-5.

According to another report, the SEMA Show space selection is taking place now until May 20.