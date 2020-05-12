MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News

Mitchell Automates Delivery of OEM Repair Procedures

May 12, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS diagnostic trouble code diagnostics scanning mitchell OEM Repair Procedures Scan Tools TechAdvisor database

May 12, 2020—Mitchell has integrated its Mitchell Diagnostics scanning system and the OEM repair procedures in Mitchell's TechAdvisor database, according to a press release. The new feature is found in Mitchell's Connect platform.

Technicians using Mitchell's scan tools can link directly from the diagnostic trouble code (DTC) on a scan report to the corresponding OEM repair procedures. 

Existing Mitchell Diagnostics customers without a current subscription to the TechAdvisor feature in Mitchell’s Connect platform will receive free access through June 2. Mitchell and Bosch are also offering a 30-day promotion on the MD-350 scan tool that includes a $400 credit after 90 days of use. Interested shops should contact Mitchell for more information. 

Designed for the collision repair and automotive claims process, Mitchell Diagnostics combines appraisal and repair workflow applications with Bosch’s aftermarket scan tools. This allows collision repairers to perform in-house scanning, diagnostic repairs and recalibrations for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). 

Related Articles

Ill. Bill Requires OEM Repair Procedures, Customer Consent

You must login or register in order to post a comment.