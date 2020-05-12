Mitchell Automates Delivery of OEM Repair Procedures

May 12, 2020—Mitchell has integrated its Mitchell Diagnostics scanning system and the OEM repair procedures in Mitchell's TechAdvisor database, according to a press release. The new feature is found in Mitchell's Connect platform.

Technicians using Mitchell's scan tools can link directly from the diagnostic trouble code (DTC) on a scan report to the corresponding OEM repair procedures.

Existing Mitchell Diagnostics customers without a current subscription to the TechAdvisor feature in Mitchell’s Connect platform will receive free access through June 2. Mitchell and Bosch are also offering a 30-day promotion on the MD-350 scan tool that includes a $400 credit after 90 days of use. Interested shops should contact Mitchell for more information.

Designed for the collision repair and automotive claims process, Mitchell Diagnostics combines appraisal and repair workflow applications with Bosch’s aftermarket scan tools. This allows collision repairers to perform in-house scanning, diagnostic repairs and recalibrations for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).