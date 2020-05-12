Subaru to Use CCC Promote Technology

May 12, 2020—Subaru will use CCC Promote technology for marketing parts to collision repair facilities while estimates are being written, according to a CCC press release.

CCC Promote is powered by the CCC One platform. The two work together to automate the parts sourcing workflow from promotional pricing to electronic price quotes, ordering, invoicing, and the rebate settlement process with the manufacturer. CCC processes more than $13 billion in parts annually.

Prices can be customized by vehicle make, model, year, or part type.