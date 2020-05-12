Americans Buying Pickups Over Sedans

MENU

May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020—Sales of pickups are exceeding all passenger cars, per a report by CNBC.

J.D. Power reports sales of large pickups to begin this month were only off 1 percent compared with pre-pandemic forecasts. However, the continued demand for pickups could turn into a problem for automakers with lower levels of inventory. According to the report, General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) dominate the market.

Ford's F-Series, including the F-150, has been America’s best-selling vehicle for 38 consecutive years and the country’s top-selling truck for 43 years.

All three major automakers plan to restart their production plants beginning May 18. 

