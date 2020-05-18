MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News COVID-19

Support Your Staff

May 18, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Business strategies business-building cars COVID-19 fallacy inspirational businesses leadership leading during a pandemic supporting your team

May 18, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

6 Ways to Help Your Employees Weather Uncertainty – Inc

The emotional labor of being a leader and manager is multiplying right now. As a leader, how do you support your team while still moving work forward?

The Pandemic Has Exposed the Fallacy of the "Ideal Worker" – Harvard Business Review 

Many employees are now doing the work of three or more people. Why don’t more managers see the problem here? It’s because there’s still a widespread reverence for the “ideal worker.”

How to Think More Effectively During a Crisis – Entrepreneur

Times of crisis are ripe with opportunity to remember that we are in control of our own thoughts, which in turn control our emotions and our actions.

 

Related Articles

Make Time for your Staff

Set Your Staff up for Success

3M, Ed. Foundation Launch 'Show Your Support' Campaign

You must login or register in order to post a comment.