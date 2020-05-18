Support Your Staff

May 18, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

6 Ways to Help Your Employees Weather Uncertainty – Inc

The emotional labor of being a leader and manager is multiplying right now. As a leader, how do you support your team while still moving work forward?

The Pandemic Has Exposed the Fallacy of the "Ideal Worker" – Harvard Business Review

Many employees are now doing the work of three or more people. Why don’t more managers see the problem here? It’s because there’s still a widespread reverence for the “ideal worker.”

How to Think More Effectively During a Crisis – Entrepreneur

Times of crisis are ripe with opportunity to remember that we are in control of our own thoughts, which in turn control our emotions and our actions.