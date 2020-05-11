Ga. Eliminates Road Test for New Drivers

May 11, 2020—Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order in mid-April that waived the road test part of the licensing process and now about 20,000 teens have obtained their license without the traditional road test, reported CNET.

All other requirements to obtain a license in Georgia are still mandatory, such as 40 hours of supervised driving time and a passing grade for the written portion of the entire process.

If the driver is over 18 and has a learner's permit it'll be automatically upgraded to a license.

Wisconsin adopted a similar system, according to the report, but parents can still schedule a road test if they want.