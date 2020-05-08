MENU

News

NHTSA: OEMs No Longer Need to Recall Takata Air Bags

May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced this week that automakers will not need to recall vehicles equipped with Takata air bags, reported CNET.

Volkswagen will conduct a recall of separate airbags with the inflators of around 370,000 cars in December. However, 56 million additional airbags will be left alone. NHTSA deemed units with desiccated PSAN airbag inflators don't pose a safety risk.

Takata airbags are linked to dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries, according to the report. A total of 19 automakers have recalled vehicles for the faulty airbags, which could rupture during deployment and spew shrapnel at passengers.

 

