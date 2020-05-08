MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News COVID-19

Ford, 3M Ship Respirators to Frontline Workers

May 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 3M COVID-19 filtered air ford Ford F-150 pickup trucks frontline workers newly designed respirators respirators

May 8, 2020—Ford and 3M are delivering newly designed, powered air-purifying respirators to front-line workers, per a report by CNBC.

About 90 United Auto Workers union members have assembled more than 10,000 respirators at a Ford plant near Flat Rock, Mich. 3M is selling and distributing the Ford-designed respirators through 3M-authorized distributors.

The companies said any profits made from sales will be donated to COVID-19 related nonprofit organizations, according to the report.

The respirators include a hood and face shield to cover head and shoulders. A high-efficiency filter system provides a supply of filtered air for up to eight hours. The air-blower system is similar to the fan found in a Ford F-150 pickup’s ventilated seats.

 

 

Related Articles

Ford to Lay Off Nearly 200 Workers

Ford to Lay Off 800 Workers by August

You must login or register in order to post a comment.