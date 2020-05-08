MENU

Mich., Calif., Manufacturers Move to Reopen

May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020—Michigan and California acted this week to allow manufacturers to reopen from coronavirus lockdowns, reported Reuters.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan gave the go-ahead for OEMs to start on May 11.  Governor Gavin Newsom of California unveiled rules permitting OEMs in the state to reopen as early as Friday.

Whitmer, however, extended her stay-at-home order for two more weeks to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections, according to the report.

Companies are required to meet criteria such as physical distancing of staff, coronavirus testing for employees and workplace training on hygiene and infection control.

