Mich. Lawmakers Push for Auto Industry to Receive Next Stimulus

May 7, 2020
May 7, 2020—A bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Michigan Reps. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat, and Fred Upton, a Republican, is pushing U.S. House leaders to include the American auto industry in the next round of stimulus spending, reported CNBC.

While Congress earmarked $50 billion for the airline industry, it has largely avoided picking other specific industries that should receive federal aid to offset the impact of the coronavirus, according to the report.

Some have brought up an option of an updated version of "cash for clunkers," a federal program that stimulated auto sales during the last recession in 2009. It led to a 13-percent spike in new vehicle sales in the summer of 2009. 

However, Bob Redding, Washington, D.C., representative for the Automotive Service Association (ASA) expressed concerns over the "cash for clunkers" program taking money and cars out of repair shops, in an ASA webinar hosted May 6.

 

