Study Notes Worst States for Road Infrastructure

May 6, 2020—Rhode Island and Oklahoma were the worst states in a national road study on infrastructure, reported CNET.

A study by the Federal Highway Administration and interpreted by car insurance website QuoteWizard ranked all 50 states' road infrastructure based on percentage of roads rated in "poor" condition, annual cost per motorist incurred due to road condition and percentage of state's bridges rated as structurally deficient.

Rhode Island has 53 percent of its roads rating as "poor," 23 percent of its bridges marked structurally deficient and an average cost of $823 per driver per year, according to the report.

Oklahoma had 33 percent of its roads rating as "poor."