Report: Insurer Notes Uptick in Car Crashes

May 6, 2020
KEYWORDS accident rates auto insurance cabin fever coronavirus COVID-19 driving rates spring fever USAA Wayne Peacock

May 6, 2020—USAA has recently noticed an increase in car crashes and USAA CEO Wayne Peacock says it might be due to spring fever or cabin fever, reported CNBC.

The number of miles driven nationwide was down 44 percent between April 25 and May 1, compared with a weekly average of February data, according to figures from LexisNexis Risk Solutions. 

Peacock reported the insurance company has seen an uptick in car accident rates within the last two weeks. According to the report,  USAA is looking closely at how macro trends around transportation may be affected by the Covid-19 crisis. He specifically cited people potentially moving from cities into the suburbs, as well as rates of personal car use compared with ride-hailing services or public transit. 

