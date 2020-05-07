Find Opportunity Amid Crisis

May 7, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

This 20-Minute Exercise Will Clear Your Mental Clutter— Inc.

Quiet your mind so you can think more clearly as a leader. Here's how.

4 Ways to Find Opportunity in a Crisis — Entrepreneur

Nurturing your company culture, strengthening community ties, delivering what your customers need, and putting your best foot forward on your website are sound strategies for weathering the storm. Find out how.

Shift Your Organization from Panic to Purpose — Harvard Business Review

Business as usual is impossible. Now is a perfect time to re-evaluate. Here's what that might look like.