Find Opportunity Amid Crisis

May 7, 2020
No Comments
May 7, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

This 20-Minute Exercise Will Clear Your Mental ClutterInc. 

Quiet your mind so you can think more clearly as a leader. Here's how.

4 Ways to Find Opportunity in a Crisis Entrepreneur

Nurturing your company culture, strengthening community ties, delivering what your customers need, and putting your best foot forward on your website are sound strategies for weathering the storm. Find out how.

Shift Your Organization from Panic to PurposeHarvard Business Review  

Business as usual is impossible. Now is a perfect time to re-evaluate. Here's what that might look like.

