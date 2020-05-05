MENU

Advice on Introducing AI into Your Business

May 5, 2020
April 30, 2020—Anthony Smith, founder and CEO of Insightly, shared with Forbes magazine some tips on how a business like a body shop can incorporate artificial intelligence (AI). Insightly is an AI-based computer relationship management platform.

AI is about data analysis. For example, a business can use predictive analytics to figure out an ideal customer profile or customer base. AI can also impact your CRM system and team productivity by helping identify leads, building effective nurture campaigns or personalizing the customer experience, according to the report.

One tip from Smith is to begin with a small AI project. Start with a hypothesis and a goal, and at the end, analyze how well you did and if you reached the right conclusions. AI can be used in available cloud cloud computing resources.

 

