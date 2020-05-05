Axalta Donates Hand Sanitizer, PPE

May 5, 2020—Axalta is donating approximately 2,000 kg of hand sanitizer and also personal protective equipment (PPE) in Brazil, per an Axalta press release.

Axalta has dedicated lines at its Sao Paulo manufacturing plant to produce hand sanitizer that meets the World Health Organization's (WHO) standards. The hand sanitizer was donated to Guarulhos' city hall and will be distributed to essential care centers and businesses in the local area.

The company has also donated Tyvek coveralls to Honda for its employees who are working on repairing ventilators. Honda is collecting, sanitizing, calibrating, and repairing the ventilators to get them back into use at hospitals in Brazil.

Axalta has performed other global support of coronavirus relief efforts like donating more than 5,000 seat covers that are typically used in body shops to local hospitals low on PPE. Medical professionals use the seat covers in their own cars to reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus when they are visiting those affected by COVID-19.