May 5, 2020—Tractable donated $50,000 to the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) and Ben, which supports people from the UK automotive and repair industry who are in need, according to a Tractable press release.

The CIF has already raised over $100,000 to help support those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ben will use the money to help support those that are between jobs and who haven’t been able to find new employment because of the lockdown.