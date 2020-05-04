Tesla Lauded for Improved Safety Measures

May 4, 2020—Tesla achieved more than 50 percent improvement in safety with its Autopilot feature, per a report by Electrek.

Tesla's first safety report for the third quarter 2018 showed “one accident per 3.34 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged."

Data for the first quarter of 2020 shows improvement with "one accident for every 4.68 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged." By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 479,000 miles, according to the report.

The report noted that some of the data does come from a time when mileage is down.